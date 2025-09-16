Cannabis commission opens applications for adult-use retail licenses

Be seen. Be honored. Be part of Rhode Island’s manufacturing legacy. Applications are open—don't miss your chance to showcase your impact and inspire the industry!

WARWICK – More than three years after legalizing recreational adult-use marijuana, the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission on Sept. 12 opened applications for additional retail licenses to compete with the seven dispensaries already in operation. Distributed evenly across six regions, the commission under state law can issue up to 24 new retail licenses under a hybrid

Distributed evenly across six regions, the commission under state law can issue up to 24 new retail licenses under a hybrid selection model that includes an initial screening process followed by a randomized lottery. Applicants will have to pay a $7,500 fee and, if awarded, $30,000 a year for annual licenses.

are taking a historic step toward a cannabis marketplace that benefits consumers and promotes public health in Rhode Island,” said R.I. Cannabis Office Administrator Michelle Reddish.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 29.

Chair of the commission Kim Ahern said opening the licensing portal “is about creating meaningful opportunities for Rhode Islanders while keeping public health and public safety at the center of everything we do.”

significant expect high interest from prospective applicants. A timeline for when the randomized lottery could take place remains undetermined.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the state’s recreational cannabis market is “poised for growth."

"As we expand the cannabis industry here in the Ocean State, we're opening the doors to new investment, new good-paying jobs, and new opportunities for our economy,”

State data shows the seven dispensaries now in operation are projected to reach a combined $118 million in sales this calendar year. Total retail sales hit $58.7 million after the first six months, with adult-use cannabis sales accounting for $45.4 million.

