Cape-style home with 144.7 acres of land in Hopkinton sells for $2.45M

HOPKINTON – A 3,000-square-foot Cape-style home with 144.7 acres of land recently sold for $2.45 million, according to public records.

The 377 Woodville Road home, constructed in 2010, contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to property records.

The land on the residential property comes with the potential for a subdivision, according to a Zillow listing for the home.

The property also comes with a four-stall barn, along with chicken coops and 30 acres of land that are cleared, making them useful to serve as hay fields, according to the Zillow listing.

The custom post-and-beam home features wide pine floors and a two-story stone fireplace.

The 1½-story home’s country kitchen flows into dining and family rooms, which are warmed by a wood-burning fireplace, according to the Zillow listing. The home also features a mudroom. And a finished basement provides additional flexible living space.

The farm property also comes with an automatic heated waterer, paddocks and a riding ring, according to the Zillow listing.

Lastly, the property features a 900-square-foot inground pool, along with a cabana with a full bathroom, in addition to a detached two-car garage with a wood-burning furnace, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Hopkinton assessors in 2023 as being worth $978,600, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 144.7 acres of land alone was valued to be worth $539,200.

The sellers of the home were represented by Ashley Fitzsimmons and The Local Group, of Compass Inc. The buyers were represented by Laura Fortin, of Heritage Realty Group LLC.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Daniel and Kara Baruti, of Hopkinton, and it was purchased by Max Essery and Samantha Rua.

