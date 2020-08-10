Care New England launches new telehealth platform

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System patients now have a virtual option for primary care and around-the-clock urgent care visits.

Care New England rolls out its new telehealth platform, Care, Right Now, on Monday.

Patients can make appointments online and through the Care, Right Now app for iPhones and Androids.

Care New England is partnering with Amwell, a national telehealth firm, on the platform.

This fall, patients of the health system will be able to access the virtual service from within their MyChart app, Care New England’s online health portal.

