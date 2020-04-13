Care New England medical experts offer insight into COVID-19 response in new video series

PROVIDENCE – A series of videos from Care New England Health System is now online.

The videos, made for use by any member of the public, include interviews with the health system’s CEO and president along with top administrators and medical experts who discuss various facets of CNE’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are available at carenewengland.org/coronavirus, where new videos are being added regularly.

Those already online include interviews with:

Dr. James E. Fanale, CNE’s CEO and president, on system-wide preparations for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Deb O’Brien, The Providence Center president and chief operating officer, on patient care during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bob Haffey, Kent County Memorial Hospital president and chief operating officer, on patient care during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. C.J. Sung, CNE’s executive chief of pathology and laboratory medicine, on the COVID-19 testing process and use of technology.

Dr. Lisa Uebelacker, assistant director of Butler Hospital’s psychosocial research program, on dealing with anxiety caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alyscia Grant, chief access officer for CNE, on the respiratory infection triage unit at the former Memorial Hospital site.

Matt Quinn, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital, on what women can expect when they come in to deliver a baby.