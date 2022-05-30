Care New England names chief population health officer

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Ana Tuya Fulton, a leading geriatrician at Care New England Health System, has added to her list of titles.

Fulton has been named CNE’s chief population health officer, tasked with establishing value-based care at the health system in an effort to make its care more effective and less expensive.

The role includes collaboration with health plans and working with regulators to reduce health care costs in Rhode Island while aiming to improve “quality, access, service and equity,” according to a CNE news release.

In addition, Fulton will create and strengthen new programs and continue to lead the expansion of Integra’s “hospital at home” program created to care for the system’s frailest members. The program, although new, has already earned national attention, CNE says.

Fulton, who has been at Care New England since 2008, is its executive chief of geriatrics and palliative care, as well as chief medical officer of Integra Community Care Network, a statewide system made up of Care New England, Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corp. and South County Health.

“Dr. Fulton really stepped up to the forefront as a true leader, with passion around population health, as we here at CNE dug into the bigger picture over the last few years,” said Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England CEO and president. “It’s very important to me that we care not only for our patients in need at a moment in time, but that we have a larger vision for wellness across the state and region.”

Fulton and Fanale have worked closely on population health-related reforms since Fanale’s arrival at Care New England in 2015, and although Fanale is set to retire in early 2023, the collaboration will continue, CNE says.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.