Care New England’s new hospital brandings earn graphic design awards

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System’s marketing department has won national recognition for refreshed branding for Women & Infants and Kent County Memorial hospitals.

The awards were given for a new tagline for Women & Infants and a new “identity” for Kent Hospital.

Graphic Design USA selected the efforts as winners in this year’s 58th annual American Graphic Design Awards.

Of the more than 11,000 entries submitted, 10% were selected as winners.

Women & Infants Hospital’s brand reveal website can be found at https://www.womenandinfants.org/brand-reveal, and Kent Hospital’s at https://www.kentri.org/brand-reveal.

For more on Graphic Design USA’s 2021 awards, visit https://gdusa.com/competitions/enter-now/2021-american-graphic-design-awards-entry.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.