CareLink expands Mobile Dentistry unit with help of Delta Dental

PROVIDENCE – CareLink Inc. is expanding the reach of its Mobile Dentistry unit to three new locations with the help of grant funding from Delta Dental of Rhode Island.

CareLink’s Mobile Dentistry unit brings licensed dentists, public health dental hygienists and dental assistants to underserved areas across the state. The services are meant for older adults who lack access to the oral health care they need because of decreased mobility or lack of reliable transportation, among other factors.

Delta Dental of Rhode Island has partnered on the initiative since 2020. With the recent grant funding, CareLink will bring its Mobile Dentistry unit to almost 200 new patients, according to a news release.

“Expanding access to oral health care for all Rhode Islanders is at the core of our mission. We know older adults in community care settings who rely on Medicaid often struggle when it comes to accessibility for their dental care,” said Joseph R. Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island. “CareLink’s Mobile Dentistry unit is a proven model that is addressing this gap and providing much-needed services for thousands of vulnerable Rhode Islanders every year. We are proud to support the expansion of this program, and we look forward to continuing to work with the CareLink team as we advance our shared mission in the years to come.”

- Advertisement -

The clinics that are supported by Delta Dental’s grant funding include:

Saint Elizabeth Apartments for Seniors and Mobility Impaired in Providence

East Providence Senior Center

Amos House in Providence

The DaVinci Center in Providence

“CareLink brings preventive and restorative dental services to older adults and adults with complex health needs, most of whom are covered by R.I. Medicaid,” said Christine Gadbois, CEO of CareLink. “Delivering specialized care on-site where people live is costly, so this level of support from Delta Dental of Rhode Island is critical to ensuring access to quality care.”

CareLink is a nonprofit direct care provider of rehabilitation, dental, audiology, podiatry, psychiatry and wellness services. Since launching its Mobile Dentistry unit in 2008, CareLink has provided care for more than 72,000 Rhode Islanders, according to the release.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.