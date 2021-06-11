Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

PBN Best Places to Work Awards 2021 Small Companies #19. Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance Employees in R.I.: 48 President V. David Andrade Questions answered by V. David Andrade What three words best describe your staff? Caring, conscientious, dedicated. What role do diversity and inclusion play in your hiring and promotion decisions? We recognize that…