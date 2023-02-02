Carleigh B. Romano Joins Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce Law Firm

Attorney Carleigh B. Romano has joined RCFP in the practice areas of commercial lending, business and corporate transactions. She assists financial institutions in drafting loan agreements, promissory notes, mortgages, security agreements, and more. Corporate work ranges from agency operations to complex business transactions with international entities. Ms. Romano’s experience is in admiralty and maritime law involving the Jones Act, customs restrictions, shipping operations, environmental law, and renewable energy research. She is a graduate of Roger Williams University School of Law where she earned a juris doctorate degree, and completed her bachelor of arts degree in political science at University of Miami.