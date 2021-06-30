CBIZ, Envision win Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For honors

PROVIDENCE – Envision Technology Advisors LLC, and tax, accounting and advisory services firm CBIZ were named Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For winners by the National Association for Business Resources.

Envision Technology Advisors is based in Pawtucket and CBIZ has a CBIZ & MHM LLC practice in Providence.

Winners are chosen based on human resources practices and dedication to employees, according to the national awards group. An independent research firm assesses winners. Companies are assessed in areas that include communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention. Employees receive an anonymous survey on well-being and satisfaction.

“We are proud to have been recognized for our commitment to creating a positive, inclusive and exciting work environment for our team so they can be the best at what they do,” said Todd Knapp, Envision founder and CEO, in a statement. “At the same time, the results from a process like this allow us to also identify areas where we can improve and do more for our people. As wonderful as this recognition is, those insights that we can actualize towards improvements are the biggest value to Envision.”

CBIZ has more than 100 offices and about 5,000 employees overall across the U.S. The company provides financial, benefits and insurance services to organizations and individuals.

In April, both Envision and CBIZ made PBN’s list of 2021 Best Places to Work, along with 70 other honorees.

Awardees will be honored by the National Association for Business Resources during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week this fall. No other companies from Rhode Isalnd or Bristol County, Mass., won awards. The full list of winners can be viewed here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.