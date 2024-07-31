CCRI launches table games dealer training course

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island will launch its first free introduction to table games dealer training course in August, with classes to be held in a new state-of-the-art training classroom at the college’s Flanagan Campus in Lincoln.

The new course is part of CCRI’s $5 million partnership with Bally’s Corp., which operates the two casinos in the state in Lincoln and Tiverton, to help the college create and launch new programming tailored to build the workforce in the gaming, hospitality and security industries. This table games dealer course is the first program launching as part of this partnership between the college and the casino operator.

CCRI says the new six-week, 96-hour, in-person course, which starts Aug. 19, offers participants the opportunity to learn to deal Blackjack and novelty games such as Spanish 21, Let it Ride, Three Card Poker and Texas Hold’em. The college says students will also learn about customer service, conflict resolution, gaming etiquette, cheque breakdowns, card and currency handling, and preparation for live auditioning and licensing to work in the gaming industry as entry-level dealers.

Additional information and ways to sign up for the course can be found on CCRI’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.