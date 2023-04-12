CCRI once again earns designation as military-friendly school

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island was recently named a “Military Friendly School” for a second consecutive year by VIQTORY, a data-driven military company that connects the military community to civilian employment.

CCRI says VIQTORY’s “Military Friendly” standard measures an organization’s effort and commitment in creating benefits for the military community.

The college says it serves multiple student veterans by providing them available resources and programs, including information on class enrollment, benefits and counseling services.

CCRI also offers a student veterans organization, which encourages its student veterans to participate in fundraisers and social events to create a sense of community, as well as donate to various charities, the college said.

