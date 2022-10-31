CCRI receives $1M in gifts to support dental clinic refurbishments

WARWICK – The Community College of Rhode Island Foundation announced Monday that it has received approximately $1 million in multiyear capital funding gifts from both Delta Dental of Rhode Island and the Champlin Foundation to help support the college’s dental clinic.

The college says the funding will be used to help refurbish the 16 dental operatories within the clinic. CCRI’s dental hygiene clinic serves more than 1,000 Rhode Islanders annually and offers services without regard for a patient’s ability to pay, as well as provide dental hygiene students experience to learn the profession, CCRI said.

In a statement, CCRI Foundation Executive Director Bobby Gondola said the two gifts from Champlin and Delta Dental are among the largest private gifts the college has ever received and “reflects the recognition of the critical work CCRI does to support our community and educate Rhode Islanders.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

