CCRI, United Way open 211 satellite office

WARWICK – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has partnered with the Community College of Rhode Island for the nonprofit to open a 211 satellite office at the state college’s Knight Campus.

United Way’s 211 program offers individuals an array of essential services, including housing and financial assistance, food security programs, mental health resources, child care support and career development opportunities. CCRI says having a 211 satellite office – which will be staffed by a United Way outreach specialist – will help make a difference in students’ ability to graduate while juggling a myriad of responsibilities.

The satellite office, which will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, is United Way’s first student-facing outreach office of its kind in Rhode Island, CCRI says.

“By deepening our partnership with CCRI, we are making it easier for students to connect with vital services that help them not only remain in school, but also thrive,” United Way Chief Impact and Equity Officer Larry Warner said in a statement.

