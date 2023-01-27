CDC: COVID-19 threat remains at ‘medium’ across R.I.

PROVIDENCE – All five Rhode Island counties remain at medium risk for COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

Providence and Kent counties were both elevated to high risk on Dec. 30. Newport County was listed as high risk on Jan. 6. All three were lowered to medium risk on Jan 20.

Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

Rhode Island’s two other counties, Bristol County and Washington County, remain at medium threat level.

The CDC recommends those in medium-risk counties consider self-testing and wearing a mask when around those who are at high risk of getting sick.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,471 from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, with nine new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

There were 139.2 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 15-21.