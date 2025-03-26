CDC terminates $31M in federal grants to RIDOH

By
-
THE U.S. CENTERS for Disease Control and Prevention has canceled about $31 in grant funding allocated to the R.I. Department of Health.

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has canceled about $31 million in grant funding allocated to the R.I. Department of Health. RIDOH was notified Tuesday that four grants it received from the CDC were canceled, department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said in a statement. The grants were meant to support RIDOH in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR