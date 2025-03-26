CDC terminates $31M in federal grants to RIDOH

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has canceled about $31 million in grant funding allocated to the R.I. Department of Health.

RIDOH was notified Tuesday that four grants it received from the CDC were canceled, department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said in a statement.

The grants were meant to support RIDOH in “various areas” after the COVID-19 pandemic. These areas include vaccination work, epidemiology and laboratory capacity, community health workers and efforts to address health disparities. Plans for RIDOH’s new laboratory space that is being built in the I-195 Redevelopment District was not affected by the funding cuts.

While the work funded by the grants goes beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC cited the end of the pandemic as the reason for terminating them, Wendelken said.

Right now, our Office is working with RIDOH to assess potential next steps,” Timothy Rondeau, spokesperson for R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement.

Rondeau did not provide any more details on what Neronha’s office plans to do or when any action would be taken.

Wendelken also said RIDOH is working with Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office to preserve funding. A spokesperson for McKee’s office did not immediately respond to PBN’s questions.