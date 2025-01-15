Celebrating 20 Years of Impact, half full, llc Eyes Next-Level Growth

Since its inception in 2005, half full, llc, has helped companies overcome obstacles in the way of moving forward through its workplace development, leadership and team building offerings. Today marks half full’s 20th business anniversary and, with it, two decades of helping companies across the globe reach breakthrough moments.

“Twenty years ago, we entered this space with a disruptive belief that leading with vulnerability was essential,” says Rebecca Twitchell, half full, Founder/President. “At the time, not all leaders were ready for that message. But we prioritized our north star and modeled that belief through facilitation. We knew early that our approach would have a lasting impact. In many ways, I attribute our success to staying true to our values and leading with what we call ‘not-your-average’ facilitation to help teams reach their full potential.”

As it looks ahead to its next chapter, half full is coming off the heels of a banner 2024 that included sizeable expansion including:

-Surpassing its five-year growth plan by 37%, and continuing to see a rise in industries served

- Advertisement -

-Growing the depth of its team, powered by half full’s acquisition of Advancing Workplace Excellence (AWE), addition of core team members, and launch of its Flex Facilitator model

-Expanding program impact by adding global service offerings to support hybrid teams

-Extending reach of its social impact “full” side of the business — from donating more than $35,000 to nonprofits and its own Youth Forwards to providing hundreds of volunteer hours

In looking ahead, half full has its eyes on continued growth. Priority areas for expansion include the launch of signature workplace development programs, global-first social impact initiatives, continual job creation, and open enrollment events. The first of half full’s open programs kicks off February 21-23, 2025, with its Women’s Forward, “Rediscovering Your Inner and Outer Beauty,” a retreat for participants to embrace and own their inner strengths.

“Because of the space we’re in, in many ways, it feels like we’re just beginning,” says Twitchell. “The macro continues to present new pressures for today’s leaders, and our job is to ensure our clients are prepared to continue to thrive, reach unique milestones, and prioritize healthy teams and work environments!”

About half full, llc:

half full helps teams and individuals move forward. An industry leader in the personal, professional, and organizational development field, half full offers creative and effective problem-solving workplace development techniques to help organizations, teams, and individuals get ahead. Passionate about giving back as part of its “do well, do good” social impact business model, half full invests in its community through no-cost youth retreats, corporate service days with clients and community activism such as community clean-ups, neighborhood canvassing, block parties and holiday turkey drives.

http://half-full.com