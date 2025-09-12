Cellphone bans in class are going statewide

By
-
DIALING IT BACK: ­Maribeth Calabro, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, says the policy at Nathaniel Greene Middle School in Providence to severely limit students’ access to cellphones during the day has worked well.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
DIALING IT BACK: ­Maribeth Calabro, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, says the policy at Nathaniel Greene Middle School in Providence to severely limit students’ access to cellphones during the day has worked well.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

When Nathaniel Greene Middle School in Providence started using special pouches to lock students’ cellphones during the school day, teachers noticed a dramatic change. “The difference was almost immediate and pretty significant,” said Maribeth Calabro, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals who used to teach at Nathaniel Greene. She noticed

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display