Census: Deaths outnumbered births in all 5 R.I. counties from 2020-2021

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was among four states that experienced a natural decrease in population in 100% of its counties during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020-2021, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released on March 24.

In addition to the Ocean State, Delaware, Maine and New Hampshire each saw more people die than were born – what the bureau defines as “natural decrease” – in 100% of their counties in data studied between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

The study found that half of all U.S. states, and nearly three quarters of all state counties, experienced more deaths than births in their populations during the time period studied.

Rhode Island recorded 11,967 deaths and 9,717 births for a natural decrease of 2,250 people from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, according to the Census Bureau. Providence County had 6,668 deaths and 6,661 births; Kent County had 2,135 deaths and 1,362 births; Washington County had 1,540 deaths and 776 births; Newport County had 1,024 deaths and 635 births; and Bristol County had 600 deaths and 283 births in that time.

- Advertisement -

The bureau noted that while widespread, natural decrease was more common in some regions in 2021:

Seven out of nine states in the Northeast had more deaths than births, making this the region with the most widespread natural decrease in 2021 at 78%.

The West had the lowest share of states with natural decrease at 3 out of 13, or 23%.

More states in the South had natural decrease than increase at 65%, while the reverse was true in the Midwest, where only 33% of states had more deaths than births.

In New England, following Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire – in which 100% of counties in each state experienced a natural decrease in population – were Vermont, with 93% of counties; Connecticut, with 88% of counties; and Massachusetts, with 71% of counties seeing a natural decrease in population during the time period studied.