Census: Providence adds 12.8K residents from 2010 to 2020

PROVIDENCE – The population of the city of Providence increased by 12,892 to 190,934 between 2010 and 2020, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.

Cranston was the state’s second-largest city in 2020, with a population of 82,934 followed closely by Warwick with 82,823 residents. Cranston’s population was 80,387 a decades ago, while Warwick’s was 82,672 in 2010 when it was the second-largest city in Rhode Island.

Among Rhode Island counties, Providence County saw the largest percent increase in residents, rising 5.2% to 660,741 individuals. Other city population changes included Pawtucket increasing 6.2% to 75,604 residents, and Newport increasing 2% over the decade to 25,163 individuals.

Other counties in Rhode Island

Newport: 3.2% growth to 85,643

Kent: 2.5% growth to 170,363

Washington: 2% growth to 129,839

Bristol: 1.8% to 50,793

The Census Bureau said in April that the overall population of Rhode Island increased from 1,052,567 in the 2010 census to 1,097,379 in 2020 – a gain of 44,812 people, or a 4.3% increase. The increase led to Rhode Island retaining its two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which many had believed was going to decline to one seat.

Overall in the United States, larger counties saw an increase in residents, while smaller counties experienced population decline. In addition, most metropolitan areas in the region saw population increases. The bureau said that 86.3% of the country’s population lived in a metro area in 2020, compared with 84.3% in 2000.

Of the 10 largest cities in the U.S., Phoenix, Ariz., saw the largest percentage increase of 11.2%.