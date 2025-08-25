Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery earns Joint Commission certification for hip, knee replacement

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, run by South County Health and Ortho Rhode Island, recently earned Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission.

The commission measures programs against evidence-based clinical quality standards. The orthopedic center was recognized for best practices, including its patient education and rehabilitation program, which is designed to prepare patients physically and mentally for surgery, as well as to support faster and safer recoveries.

“This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of orthopedic care,” said South County Health CEO and President Aaron Robinson. “From pre-surgery education to post-surgery recovery, every step is designed to put patients on the best path to mobility and quality of life.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.