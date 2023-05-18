Center hall colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.2M

PROVIDENCE – A center hall colonial built in 1920 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.2 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the buyer in the deal.

The 450 Wayland Ave. home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which listed the property on behalf of the seller.

The property sold for 30% over the initial asking price, Compass Providence said.

“The closing of 450 Wayland Ave. exemplifies the strong demand for exceptional properties on the East Side,” said Kira Greene, founding agent of the Compass Providence office, who represented the buyer.

The home and the 0.15-acre lot it stands on were most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $756,300, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The home includes a 962-square-foot first floor, a finished upper story of the same size and a 500-square-foot rec room, along with a 954-square-foot basement and a 240-square-foot partly finished expansion. The property also features a 240-square-foot, one-car garage, according to the database.

The classic-style home’s wide center hall leads to a long living room and a fireplace with two sets of French doors, opening to a newly created sunroom, according to Residential Properties. The home’s formal dining room opens to the kitchen with built-in cabinetry and features, and the home’s mudroom leads to the side entrance and the garage. All four bedrooms are upstairs, the real estate agency said. The home contains hardwood floors throughout, with many of the walls featuring patterned wallpaper.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was sold by Susan Loney, as a trustee of the Susan Loney Revocable Trust. The home was purchased by Kyle Giddon and Francesca Moran, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.