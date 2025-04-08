Centreville Bank awarded naming rights to RIFC stadium

PAWTUCKET – Four years ago, when some doubt existed if professional soccer could thrive in Rhode Island, Centreville Bank Chairman, CEO and President Harold M. Horvat sensed Rhode Island FC was a first-class operation right from the start.
Horvat and Centreville officials were impressed as to how the club's co-founder and Fortuitous Partners Chairman Brett M. Johnson and company “get things done” to make professional soccer now viable in the state. It mirrors Centreville's daily operations, Horvat said.
Now, the West Warwick-based institution will have its brand decorated in a major way on the state’s newest sports facility before fans enter its gates for the first time a month from now.
Rhode Island FC and Fortuitous Partners have awarded Centreville the naming rights for the soccer club’s new 10,500-seat stadium that is set to open May 3
. Once Rhode Island FC takes the home pitch along the Seekonk River in a few weeks, it will be in front of a sold-out crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium.
The agreement comes nearly eight months after Rhode Island FC and Fortuitous Partners hired Cleveland-based The Superlative Group
to lead the search for a company to emblazon its name on the new stadium. Club President David Peart told Providence Business News that Superlative Group vetted more than 200 companies, primarily within a 100-mile radius of Rhode Island, since September to find the best partner to put its name on the stadium at Tidewater Landing.
CENTREVILLE BANK was chosen by Rhode Island FC out of approximately 200 companies vetted by The Superlative Group for stadium naming rights.
While he didn’t offer specifics on how many companies made offers, Peart said Rhode Island FC and Fortuitous Partners narrowed that pool down to “a handful” of potential suitors before declaring Centreville the winner.
Johnson told PBN Centreville was “exactly the partner” and “a dream” for the soccer club to partner with in having Centreville’s name branded all over the $128 million venue. Peart added that Centreville’s organizational and community-oriented culture is aligned for what Rhode Island FC wants to join forces with.
Plus, Centreville already had a partial jersey sponsor with Rhode Island FC and worked alongside the club on some community initiatives during the team’s inaugural season last year. Now, with Centreville having a stadium named after it, the Rhode Island-based company will build on the “Rhode Island’s own” culture the club is establishing locally.
“For us, that’s a significant part of what I feel like is a really powerful partnership and opportunity going forward,” Peart said. “This isn’t someone who showed up for the stadium. [Centreville] supported us through the first year and they have been here, worked with us closely.”
Peart declined to say how many years and the annual value of Centreville’s naming rights agreement are with the club, citing confidentiality. He did say the term is “comparable to industry standards.” Such standards he said range between 10 to 20 years of term.
Annual naming rights values around the USL Championship division are well into six figures, according to USL soccer officials. For example, Louisville City FC receives $962,000 per year from Dr. Mark Lynn, an who owns the Louisville, Ky.-based Visionworks franchise, to have the 11,700-seat venue named Lynn Family Stadium. In nearby Hartford, Conn., Trinity Health pays Hartford Athletic $750,000 annually to have the stadium named after the health organization.
Revenue generated from the naming rights will support stadium and team operations, Peart said. But Rhode Island FC building on a community partnership with Centreville intends to be more valuable than simple dollars and cents, he added.
Horvat told PBN having the venue named Centreville Bank Stadium is a unique opportunity because it’s been more than a quarter century since an outdoor stadium was built in Rhode Island. The last one: Beirne Stadium at Bryant University – Rhode Island FC’s home field a year ago – in 1998.
Plus, Centerville wanted to be part of soccer’s growing popularity in the U.S., including in Rhode Island, Horvat said. “We think this stadium will have that kind of an impact [on the community],” he said.
Also, the team’s immediate success last year was the “icing on the cake” for Centerville to sign on with Rhode Island FC in a big way, he said.
Horvat also said Centreville's stadium branding is part of the bank’s overall growth strategy, aligning with a company – Rhode Island FC – that he feels will bring “real economic benefit” to the area. Part of that growth includes Centreville back in late February opening its first Pawtucket branch
right next door to Rhode Island FC’s corporate offices at 175 Main St.
HAROLD M. HORVAT, chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank, addresses the crowd Tuesday at the newly named Centreville Bank Stadium, home of Rhode Island FC, in Pawtucket.
“We can see the opportunity here,” Horvat said. “We feel this will be a long-term investment for us. So, for the area and for the state of Rhode Island, we see this as a real plus, and we want to be part of it.”
Horvat also said the stadium name will help Centreville’s brand recognition and lead to more business growth across the state. Plus, this will be a continuation of Centreville being in the community, as well as wanting to help revitalize the city – particularly in downtown – Horvat said.
Various past community initiatives Centreville and the soccer club partnered on include sponsoring the Junior Achievement of Rhode Island's "Inspire" three-day career fair at the R.I. Convention Center and the "Kids Zone" during the last two annual Meeting Street Telethons.
One new initiative Centerville will help sponsor alongside Rhode Island FC is called “401 Tickets.” Centreville and the soccer club will offer a series of tickets for Rhode Island FC home matches at $4.01 per ticket – a nod to the state’s area code – to people who would normally not attend live sporting events. Horvat anticipates Centreville will help with “a whole lot more” community events in partnership with the soccer club going forward.
Currently, the stadium is about 95% to 98% completed, stadium general manager Paul Byrne told PBN. Cleanup work and landscaping, as well as getting the digital scoreboards working, are among the remaining elements left to complete at Centreville Bank Stadium, he said.
Byrne also said 400 game-day jobs at the stadium had been filled over two job fairs that Rhode Island FC recently held
. He and Peart also said public stadium tours
, which have been held since late November, will continue once the stadium opens.
Centreville Bank Stadium is expected to be significantly full for the foreseeable future. Peart said that the May 3 Rhode Island FC home opener is indeed sold out. Also sold out is all the stadium’s premium seating for the club’s entire 2025 home schedule.
Rhode Island FC on Tuesday announced that single-game tickets for the remaining home schedule are now on sale through Rhode Island FC’s website
. Peart said the pageantry of opening day will help the club build for the rest of the season and other events the stadium will have.
“We’re in a really good situation,” Peart said.
