Centreville Bank celebrates $10M giving milestone with new grants

“We could not be more grateful to Centreville Bank for recognizing the promise of these youth and making this investment in their progress towards achieving their dreams. With the supportive services that this project will provide, they will have what they need to not only survive, but to thrive,” said CEO & Executive Director of Adoption Rhode Island Darlene Allen.

Adoption Rhode Island, a prominent organization committed to the well-being of children in foster care, is among the newest recipients of grant funding, receiving $25,000. As a leading agency in the state, it plays a vital role in securing permanent, loving families for youth while offering a wide range of transformative services designed to enhance their social stability and long-term economic success.

The grants totaling $580,000 will help dozens of nonprofit partners meet urgent needs and build lasting impact:

"Reaching $10 million in giving is a proud milestone for us and a reflection of the commitment we've made to the communities we serve and the important partnerships we've built with organizations who are working every day to remove barriers, uplift lives, and create opportunities," said Senior Vice President of Community Development Paola Fernandez. "From addressing food insecurity and increasing affordable housing opportunities, to education and youth workforce development, these grants represent a shared effort to strengthening every community we serve."

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation announced it has awarded community impact grants to 28 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut in celebration of surpassing $10 million in total charitable giving since its inception in 2008.

“Reaching $10 million in giving is a proud milestone for us and a reflection of the commitment we’ve made to the communities we serve and the important partnerships we’ve built with organizations who are working every day to remove barriers, uplift lives, and create opportunities,” said Senior Vice President of Community Development Paola Fernandez. “From addressing food insecurity and increasing affordable housing opportunities, to education and youth workforce development, these grants represent a shared effort to strengthening every community we serve.”

Sojourner House and McAuley Ministries are expanding trauma-informed housing and support services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or domestic abuse.

LISC Rhode Island and the Providence Revolving Fund are driving equitable neighborhood development, helping families access affordable housing and stabilizing communities at risk of displacement.

Beautiful Day and Youth Pride Inc. are providing critical workforce readiness, mental health, and mentorship services for youth from refugee and LGBTQ+ communities.

Other grantees from this round of funding include:

Amos House

Back to School Celebration

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Covenant Shelter of New London

Cranston Public Library Association

Day Kimball Hospital Foundation

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Furniture Bank of Southeastern CT

Housing Collective

Meals on Wheels of RI

Muddy Brook Fire Department

New London Homeless Hospitality Center

New London Salvation Army

New London Youth Affairs

Newport County YMCA

NewportFILM

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Operation Fuel

Pomfret Historical Society

Providence Promise

Safe Futures

TEEG

The Autism Project

The Sharing Locker

Windham-Tolland 4-H Camp

Yellow Horse

Young Voices