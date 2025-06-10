Centreville Bank celebrates $10M giving milestone with new grants

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation announced it has awarded community impact grants to 28 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut in celebration of surpassing $10 million in total charitable giving since its inception in 2008.
- Sojourner House and McAuley Ministries are expanding trauma-informed housing and support services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or domestic abuse.
- LISC Rhode Island and the Providence Revolving Fund are driving equitable neighborhood development, helping families access affordable housing and stabilizing communities at risk of displacement.
- Beautiful Day and Youth Pride Inc. are providing critical workforce readiness, mental health, and mentorship services for youth from refugee and LGBTQ+ communities.
Adoption Rhode Island, a prominent organization committed to the well-being of children in foster care, is among the newest recipients of grant funding, receiving $25,000. As a leading agency in the state, it plays a vital role in securing permanent, loving families for youth while offering a wide range of transformative services designed to enhance their social stability and long-term economic success.
“We could not be more grateful to Centreville Bank for recognizing the promise of these youth and making this investment in their progress towards achieving their dreams. With the supportive services that this project will provide, they will have what they need to not only survive, but to thrive,” said CEO & Executive Director of Adoption Rhode Island Darlene Allen.
- Amos House
- Back to School Celebration
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
- Covenant Shelter of New London
- Cranston Public Library Association
- Day Kimball Hospital Foundation
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- Furniture Bank of Southeastern CT
- Housing Collective
- Meals on Wheels of RI
- Muddy Brook Fire Department
- New London Homeless Hospitality Center
- New London Salvation Army
- New London Youth Affairs
- Newport County YMCA
- NewportFILM
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Operation Fuel
- Pomfret Historical Society
- Providence Promise
- Safe Futures
- TEEG
- The Autism Project
- The Sharing Locker
- Windham-Tolland 4-H Camp
- Yellow Horse
- Young Voices