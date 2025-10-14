Centreville Bank celebrates grand opening of new Warren branch 

WARREN – Centreville Bank celebrated the grand opening of its full-service branch at 521 Main St. in Warren on Oct. 7, marked by a ribbon-cutting and community event.

As part of the celebration, the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation awarded grants to several local nonprofit organizations, including the Women’s Resource Center, Bristol Rotary Charities, St. Mary Food Pantry, East Bay Food Pantry and the Town of Warren.

Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center Jessica Walsh said that The Women’s Resource Center was “honored to count Centreville Bank as one of our committed partners in ensuring that survivors in the East Bay have the support they need to achieve safety and healing.”

“Centreville’s continued investment in the WRC demonstrates their commitment to the health and well-being of the communities they serve,” Walsh said.

- Advertisement -

The Warren branch officially opened to the public on July 1 and is Centreville Bank’s second full-service branch in the East Bay, the bank said.

Centreville also has a loan production office in Warren located at 951 Main St.

“Our new branch represents our long-term commitment to Warren and the East Bay. It provides residents and businesses with access to the full range of Centreville Bank products and services, and it reflects the dedication of our team to delivering personalized, community-focused banking,” said Lee Merrill, executive vice president and chief lending officer at Centreville Bank. “We are proud to strengthen our presence in this community and to be a partner in its continued growth.”

The new Warren branch is led by branch manager Nancy Coelho and assistant branch manager Kristi Aguiar, along with banking professionals Brenden Vadeboncoeur, Linda Moreira, and Shaelyn Ferreira, with additional support from Gina Helm, vice president and head of residential lending, and Paul Sousa, vice president and commercial lender.

It offers a full range of personal and business banking services, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial lending, online and mobile banking, as well as ATMs and ITMs.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.