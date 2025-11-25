Centreville Bank donates $100K to launch mobile food pantry in Central Falls

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank’s charitable foundation is helping to launch the first-ever mobile food pantry in Central Falls with a $100,000 donation, the bank announced.

The funding is part of a broader $180,000 initiative to support families facing food insecurity in Rhode Island and Connecticut, the bank said.

The remaining $80,000 will go to local food pantries across both states to help replenish supplies and expand access to fresh food.

Community organizations report that a growing number of families are seeking help for the first time, including seniors, working parents and children, according to the bank.

The mobile pantry will bring groceries directly to neighborhoods, senior housing and community centers, helping residents who face transportation barriers or who have limited access to food resources.

Bridgett Duquette, executive director of the Central Falls Foundation, called the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation’s $100,000 donation “a transformative investment for the Central Falls Mobile Food Pantry.”

“Without Centreville Bank’s support, reaching this milestone would have been incredibly difficult,” Duquette said. “This effort comes at a time of great vulnerability for our families and will allow us to provide an essential service our community deserves.”

The funding covers the purchase, outfitting, staffing and first-year operations of the mobile pantry, while the $80,000 in additional donations helps regional pantries replenish supplies, expand access to fresh produce and maintain operations amid record demand.

Paola Fernandez, senior vice president of community development at Centreville Bank, said the investment reflects the bank’s commitment to meeting immediate community needs.

“With rising food insecurity, every week counts,” Fernandez said. “This contribution ensures we can provide fresh, nutritious food to households that might otherwise go without.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.