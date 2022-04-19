Centreville Bank donates $284K to 13 nonprofits in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank through its charitable foundation recently awarded more than $284,000 in grants to 13 nonprofits in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.
Rhode Island recipients and funding amounts are:
- $100,000 for Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp. for its financial literacy and first-time homebuyer programs.
- $25,000 to FRIENDS WAY in Warwick for staffing needs.
- $20,000 for Student Diplomacy Corps, based in New York, for five Providence students to participate in its study abroad program.
- $10,000 for Beautiful Day in Providence for its Refugee Youth Job Training program.
- $10,000 for the Providence Public Library for its teen education program and workforce development initiative.
- $10,000 to San Miguel School in Providence for student sponsorships.
- $10,000 to Special Olympics Rhode Island in Smithfield for its summer games.
- $9,750 to the West Warwick Senior Citizens Center to staff its free transportation program.
- $5,000 for Providence Promise.
- $4,300 to Thundermist Health Center in Warwick for hand sanitizer to be distributed to underserved communities throughout Rhode Island.
- $2,500 for Girls on the Run Rhode Island in Providence.
Connecticut recipients and funding amounts are:
- $75,000 for the Quinebaug Valley Community College Foundation in Danielson, Conn., to meet student and program needs.
- $2,500 for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut in Hartford, Conn., to enable members to attend the Laurel Resident Camp program.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
