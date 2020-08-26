Centreville Bank Names David A. Larocque Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer & Director of Risk Management

Centreville Bank President, CEO and Chairman of the Board Harold M. Horvat today announced that David A. Larocque has been named vice president, chief compliance officer and director of risk management. He is responsible for managing and overseeing both regulatory compliance and risk management programs for Centreville, including developing and updating policies and procedures. He ensures that the bank complies with all state and federal laws, regulations, and rules governing operations and product offerings. Larocque, in collaboration with Centreville’s Human Resources and Board of Trustees, is also responsible for maintaining the employee Compliance Training Program. He has more than 14 years’ experience in banking with 10 of those years spent working at Wolf & Company, P.C., Boston, MA.

