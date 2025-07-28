Centreville Bank Stadium to host URI-Brown Governor’s Cup game on Oct. 3

PAWTUCKET – College football will be played at Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time in early October, showcasing the state’s two longtime rivals for annual bragging rights within the Ocean State.
The annual Governor’s Cup football game between the University of Rhode Island and Brown University will take place under the lights at the 10,500-seat home of Rhode Island FC on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., marking the first football game to be played at the new stadium, the two respective universities announced Monday.
The 109th overall annual meeting on the gridiron between the Bears and Rams – and 43rd Governor’s Cup game – will be held the same weekend as Rhode Island FC’s penultimate regular-season home match against the Las Vegas Lights FC on Oct. 5.
In the past, the URI-Brown game alternated sites each year between Brown Stadium on the Ivy League institution’s campus in Providence and Meade Stadium on the state land-grant school’s campus in South Kingstown. Now, the Governor’s Cup will take place at a neutral site.
“We couldn't be more excited to offer a professional level experience for two of the most esteemed colleges in New England,” Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne said in a statement. “What better way to welcome football to our intimate venue for the first time than by hosting a storied tradition in the annual Governor's Cup. This game will be an incredible event for all Rhode Island to experience.”
Brett M. Johnson, Rhode Island FC’s co-founder and chairman, said in a statement that Brown and URI underscores the club’s commitment to bringing premier sporting events to the local community and “elevating the Ocean State on a regional and national level.”
The Governor’s Cup game will also be the third non-Rhode Island FC sporting event to be played at the stadium along the Seekonk River. Back in May, the venue welcomed the Boston Banshees of the Women’s Elite Rugby league
for some local matches. A month later, the stadium hosted the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship match, which featured the New England Free Jacks winning their third consecutive league title
.
Brown leads the all-time series over URI 73-33-2, with the Rams being the Bears' most frequently played opponent. The two schools began playing for the Governor's Cup in 1981.
URI has won the last six consecutive Governor’s Cup games, including a 31-21 victory over Brown last year. The Bears’ last victory over URI was in 2017, a 24-21 decision over the Rams at Brown Stadium.
The schools say tickets for the Governor’s Cup game will go on sale in August, with a specific date to be announced.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.