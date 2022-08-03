CEO to discuss team building during August Business Forum

Whitney Johnson CEO of the tech-enabled talent development company Disruption Advisors will be the guest of the August The 21st Century Business Forum on Aug. 10.

Johnson is an expert at smart growth leadership. She has worked at Fortune 100 companies, and as an award-winning equity analyst on Wall Street. She co-founded the Disruptive Innovation Fund with Harvard Business School’s late Clayton Christensen.

She has coached alongside the renowned Marshall Goldsmith, selected by Goldsmith in 2017 as a Top 15 Coach out of a pool of more than 17,000 candidates.

Johnson understands how companies work, how investors think, and how the best coaches coach. An innovation and disruption theorist, She is a frequent contributor to Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review.

Johnson is the author of the bestselling books “Build an A Team and Disrupt Yourself.” She hosts the weekly Disrupt Yourself podcast with guests including Brené Brown, Adam Grant, Susan Cain, and General Stanley McChrystal.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

Registration is free; sign up here.