Cesar Fernandes joins Berkshire Private Banking as a Senior Vice President (SVP). He has over 14 years of experience in private banking providing banking advice and guidance to clients. Fernandes will manage relationships and develop solutions for clients in Rhode Island.

Before joining Berkshire Bank, Cesar worked for Bristol County Savings Bank as a Development Specialist. Mr. Fernandes has also held positions as a private banker for BPI (Banco Portugues de Investimento). He began his career as a CPA and worked for 9 years with the firm of Marques de Almeida, J. Nunes, V. Simoes & Associados, Sociedade de Revisores Officiais de Contas, SA.

Fernandes is a graduate of the Institute of Accounting and Administration in Coimbra, Portugal with a degree in Auditing and Accounting.