CHAIN REACTION Supply snags deliver blow to R.I. businesses

With cycling’s popularity surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand has been sky high at Providence-based outerwear company Cleverhood LLC. That’s because the company designs and produces stylish rain capes that are popular among bike riders, particularly in places such as New York City and in Europe. But while Cleverhood founder and owner Susan Mocarski says…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.