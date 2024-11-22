Championship push significantly boosting local fan interest in RIFC

PAWTUCKET – In just 11 words, Fortuitous Partners LLC Co-Chairman and Principal Brett Johnson threw the gauntlet down on Rhode Island FC’s performance expectations when he introduced the new professional soccer team’s name in November 2022.

“Our team is going to compete for championships from day one,” Johnson told the crowd at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at the time.

He wasn’t kidding.

In about 24 hours, Rhode Island FC will take to the pitch 6,035 feet above sea level in Colorado Springs, Colo., against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for the right to claim the 2024 United Soccer League Championship title. Rhode Island FC is only the second expansion team in USL history to reach the title match in its inaugural season.

- Advertisement -

With one final victory on Saturday, Rhode Island FC could join the 2014 Sacramento Republic team in that rarefied air of winning it all in year one.

While Rhode Island FC looked to stand out in a New England sports scene that has seen its fair share of duck boat parades over the past quarter-century, even club leadership was taken aback as to how fast the team got to immortality’s doorstep. Now, months after the team was considered “nonexistent” in the region’s eyes and time would be needed for Rhode Island to embrace it, according to club leadership at the time, increased ticket sales for next season, more social media engagement and packed watch parties throughout the club’s postseason run are major signs that the Ocean State is now aware of Rhode Island FC and its success.

Rhode Island FC President David Peart told Providence Business News the team has come full circle since the season’s first few weeks and has been “overwhelmed” by the groundswell of excitement for the team in its successful second half of the season into the playoffs. After winning just once in its first 14 matches – with eight draws mixed in – Rhode Island FC has won 14 of its last 23 matches, including the three USL Championship postseason contests.

On Nov. 16, several hundred people packed The Guild for the club’s watch party, and they celebrated loudly when Rhode Island FC clinched the Eastern Conference crown.

The club’s on-field success, Peart said, has played “a big part” in getting Rhode Island FC attention in the general populous beyond the core fans the club engaged. He said the club’s social media profiles on Instagram, X and TikTok have seen double-digit engagement growth from the end of the regular season to now. Peart also said Rhode Island FC has the largest social media engagement by percentage of all the USL Championship teams.

More fans are calling the box office for tickets as well. While he didn’t offer specifics, Peart told PBN that Rhode Island FC is “ahead of [its] plan” for season ticket sales for the month of November – the club has sales targets for each month – even after the club recently introduced five- and 10-game season ticket packages this week.

“I would attribute that to the success the team has had in the postseason,” he said. “We’re feeling really good about where we are [with sales].”

Peart did not say if season tickets were sold out or are close to selling out, or if there will be a cap on season ticket availability for next year to allow for general ticket sales. He did say the club expects to have sellouts for “several” home games at Tidewater Landing Stadium next season.

Peart also said that the club did “walkaround focus groups,” going into local restaurants and engaging patrons about the club. The conversations about Rhode Island FC and its success are “now more frequent,” Peart said.

“The momentum and trend of interest has exceeded our expectations,” Peart said. “That’s what we had hoped for and we had been working on since June when I arrived. The way I liked to describe it to our folks is we have to be prepared for success. We put all of our energy in the infrastructure and staff to be ready for the success we were hoping for.”

Peart said the team’s on-field success “certainly helps” build excitement with local companies that are seeking naming rights to Tidewater Stadium. He said about a half dozen companies “that have a significant presence” within Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from 400 applicants are now “potential” naming rights partners for the team and stadium.

Even the club’s supporter group, Defiance 1636, will see growth leading into next year. Defiance 1636 co-founder and President Ervin Vargas told PBN that along with more people seeking merchandise, he expects the group to grow from 400 members this year to more than 500 next season. That membership will be announced at the group’s party Dec. 11 at The Guild.

Vargas said the group will introduce a junior membership to involve young fans at matches and bring them into supporter culture. He feels supporter culture for soccer has “always been here,” but it hasn’t been tapped into before Defiance 1636 launched.

“As we grow, people are going to start realizing that we’re not here to be cheerleaders; we’re here to be supporters,” Vargas said. “We’re going to be standing for 90 minutes and just being a family. It’s going to grow and grow as years go by.”

Peart said he expects more than 500 Rhode Island FC fans traveling to Colorado for Saturday’s title match.

The club also plans to further engage with local civic groups and business organizations for a “get on board” campaign, Peart said, to provide them premium hospitality, season and group tickets to gain more support. Rhode Island FC has done some similar engagements already with groups such as the Pawtucket Foundation, local youth soccer organizations and local chambers of commerce hosting them at the team’s downtown offices for breakfast and showing them the stadium to “bring them into Pawtucket.”

But with the Ocean State now having that taste for on-field success right away, continuing that beyond this season is vital for Rhode Island FC’s future prosperity. And Peart understands that.

“On the business side, it’s inspiring in the sense that we need to work harder and match that performance,” he said. “We need to make sure that we need to support the competitive makeup of the team on an ongoing basis and one that represents Rhode Island.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.