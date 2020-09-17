Channel Bells sold in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – Channel Bells, an estate home built in 1897, has sold for $3.1 million, announced Hogan Associates, which represented the buyers.
The property, at 27 Newport St., is in the Dumplings area, the highest point of the island.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers.
The 4,750-square-foot house, designed in the Victorian style, has views of the Mt. Hope and Newport Pell bridges, as well as the Atlantic Ocean.
Jamestown property records indicate the seller was Gerald B. Bay, who purchased the property in April 2013 for $2.2 million. The buyer was 27 Newport St. LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in Connecticut.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
