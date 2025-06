Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Felony charges against two Rhode Islanders who were arrested back in January for allegedly forging and selling fake memorabilia purportedly signed by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have been withdrawn by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania, citing that the local residents were not involved in the scheme. Joseph Parenti,

PROVIDENCE – Felony charges against two Rhode Islanders who were arrested back in January for allegedly forging and selling fake memorabilia purportedly signed by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce have been withdrawn by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania, citing that the local residents were not involved in the scheme.

Joseph Parenti, 39, who owns Diamond Legends, along with Bristol resident LeeAnn Branco, 43, were initially

taken into custody over the winter

after investigators were alerted in June 2024 of more than 1,100 memorabilia items purportedly signed by Kelce but were found to be forged. The forged items were allegedly offered for sale by Overtime Promotions, owned by Philadelphia resident Robert Capone, 51, and Diamond Legends, owned by Parenti. The alleged forged items caused Kelce and the memorabilia company – THC Humphreys LLC – to sustain an approximately $200,000 loss.

At the time, Parenti, Branco and Capone were each charged with 60 felony counts of forgery, theft, deceptive business practices and related charges. Parenti at the time through spokesperson Bill Fischer denied the charges, saying he did not forge any memorabilia, nor did he direct anyone to forge memorabilia, and planned to clear his name.

On Wednesday, Kate Delano, spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, told Providence Business News that further investigations by the office revealed that both Parenti and Branco were not involved in the scheme. Therefore, the office withdrew its charges against them, she said.

In a statement, Parenti said the outcome affirms his company’s “continued commitment to the integrity and values we’ve always upheld.” Fischer said Parenti pulled the memorabilia from the marketplace when he became aware there may have been issues with it and regrets doing business with Overtime Promotions.

“

To

say the least, this has been a tough time for myself, my family and our business. Diamond Legends will move forward with a stringent and comprehensive responsibility of holding our products to the highest standard of authenticity,” Parenti said. “We will also be more vigilant on who we partner with - and do business with going forward – as that has been the lesson of this unfortunate circumstance.”

Capone is still being charged with the crime, Delano said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at

Bessette@PBN.com

. You may also follow him on X at

@James_Bessette

.