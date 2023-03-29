Charlestown chef finalist in 2023 James Beard Foundation awards

PROVIDENCE – A Charlestown chef has been named a finalist in the “Oscars of Food.”

Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown was named a finalist for Best Chef: Northeast in the 2023 James Beard Foundation awards.

Robert Andreozzi of Pizza Marvin in Providence, Milena Pagán of Little Sister in Providence and Pocknett of were among 20 semifinalists nominated for Best Chef: Northeast on Jan 25.

Pocknett is one of four other chefs who were named finalists in the regional category Thursday. The four others nominated are from New England: Valentine Howell of Krasi, and Yisha Siu of Yunnan Kitchen, both from Boston; and Connecticut chefs Christian Hunter of Community Table in New Preston, and Renee Touponce from The Port of Call in Mystic.

Pocknett, a Wampanoag chef/owner, has been serving authentic Native American cuisine at 4349 South County Trail in Charlestown since 2021. The menu has been celebrated for its creative presentation and promotion of local Native American food traditions.

The winners will be announced on June 5 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.