Charlestown estate sells for $9.5M in biggest sale in town history

CHARLESTOWN – An oceanfront estate in Charlestown recently sold for $9.5 million, making it the biggest-ever sale in the town’s history, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate firm that represented both sides of the transaction.

The 648-A West Beach Road property includes a 3,400-square-foot main house, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one-half bathroom, along with a “four-season sunroom and a veranda,” Lila Delman Compass said in an announcement of the record-breaking sale.

There’s also a 612-square-foot garage building, with a guest quarters located above the garage, including an en suite bedroom with its own family room.

The property, which was constructed in 1995 and sits on 2.1 acres of land in the village of Quonochontaug, features 300 feet of beachfront land and direct beach access.

The sellers of the oceanfront estate were Kimberly S. and Brain E. Connolly, according to property records. It wasn’t immediately clear who bought the house, with a copy of the deed not available online through the town’s only property records database.

The oceanfront property was last valued by town assessors in 2021 as being worth $5.1 million.

The home previously sold for $6.5 million in September 2020.

Lori Joyal, managing broker of the Lila Delman Compass Watch Hill Office in Westerly, said the recent record-breaking sale of 648-A West Beach Road shows how this season, marked by a record low inventory in the residential real estate market, is “an excellent time to consider” selling.

“This oceanfront property exemplifies the demand for waterfront homes in this anomalous market,” Joyal said.

