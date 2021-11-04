Charlestown home sale for $3.5M is largest-ever sale in Shady Harbor Fire District

CHARLESTOWN – In the largest-ever real estate sale in what’s known as the town’s Shady Harbor Fire District, a modern two-story home built on an estate next to Quonnie Pond sold recently for $3.5 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate company that represented the seller.

The 1,854-square-foot home at 134 Shirley Drive was built in 1999 with a modern style, according to town property records. Lila Delman Compass said the 7-acre property is one of the largest waterfront properties on Quonnie Pond, offering a quarter-mile of private coastline.

The property includes a dock for quick boat access, with the salt pond providing access to the Atlantic Ocean, Lila Delman said. The property also includes a gated entrance and a 400-foot walled driveway.

The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms.

According to public records kept by the town, the property was sold by Charles A. Glew to Anna Larson and Carl Larson.

