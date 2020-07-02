Charlestown house with ocean views sells for $2M, one of two top sales in town in 2020

CHARLESTOWN — A shingled ranch house in the Central Beach area of Charlestown has sold for $2 million, matching the highest price recorded for a home in the town this year.

The sale, announced by Lila Delman Real Estate, involved a single-story home at 5 Oceanview Ave., which has ocean views and 2,105 square feet of interior space.

Built in 1960, the hoouse has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Central Beach provides homeowners with private beach access, access to Quonochontaug Pond and tennis courts.

Lori Joyal, associate broker and sales manager for Lila Delman in its Watch Hill offices, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer.

