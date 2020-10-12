CharterCARE nurse honored for work in diabetes education

SMITHFIELD – A longtime registered nurse who is now serving as a nurse care manager at CharterCARE Medical Associates has been named the 2020 Certified Diabetes Outpatient Educator Nurse of the Year by the Rhode Island Diabetes Educators.

Ward Harrison, of Smithfield, was chosen for the annual award based on his work with patients, diabetes expertise and his contributions to diabetes education.

Harrison’s “passion for helping patients, families and practitioners improve outcomes, treat and manage diabetes, and live longer and healthier lives with less complications” stands out, said Monica Kucks, director of care management at the Warwick office for Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., CharterCARE’s parent company.

Harrison became certified as an outpatient diabetic educator in 2017. As a registered nurse, he worked in a variety of settings before joining CharterCARE in 2019 at its Smithfield location.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.