CharterCARE to pay Providence $3.7M under tax agreement

PROVIDENCE – CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island, the parent company of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, will pay the city of Providence a total of $3.7 million in back taxes under an agreement reached earlier this month. CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island, the new nonprofit formed under hospitals owner The Centurion Foundation, is delinquent on $10.2 million in taxes from 2024 and 2025, said Josh Estrella, a spokesperson for Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley. The city signed a tax agreement on March 4 that requires CharterCARE to make 17 payments of $218,937 beginning on Oct. 1. "Consistent with bankruptcy rules, the post-petition amount will be handled in the context of the bankruptcy filing," Estrella said. "Additionally, CharterCARE committed to negotiating a PILOT with the City going forward." Smiley told WPRI-TV CBS 12 that the city is prepared to account for the hospitals' well-known financial issues. “We knew that these figures were in dispute, and so, in no way are we releasing our claim on what we’re owed,” Smiley told WPRI. “But neither should taxpayers of Providence worry that this blows some new budget hole. We’ve known for a while the process that we were going to go through.” CharterCARE spokesperson Otis Brown did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. After years of fundraising attempts, the Centurion Foundation earlier this month closed a deal to purchase Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals from their previous, for-profit owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, which declared bankruptcy in January. Prior to Centurion's purchase, the hospitals faced potential closure. With more than 500 beds between the facilities, about 2,400 employees and specialized units providing care not available elsewhere in the state, observers warned that the closure of the two safety net hospitals would be catastrophic to Rhode Island's already turbulent health care infrastructure. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.