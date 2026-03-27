CharterCARE to pay Providence $3.7M under tax agreement

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CHARTERCARE Health of Rhode Island, the new nonprofit owner of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, will pay the city of Providence a total of around $3.7 million in back taxes. Pictured is Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island, the parent company of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, will pay the city of Providence a total of $3.7 million in back taxes under an agreement reached earlier this month. CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island, the new nonprofit formed under hospitals owner The

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