Cheap oil keeps gas prices in R.I., Mass. stable

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained at $3.50 per gallon, same as last week but that price is 9 cents below the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“Despite strong gasoline demand to start the summer driving season here in the United States, supplies are up and oil prices are falling on weaker global demand expectations,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Cheaper oil and strong domestic gasoline production is helping to keep gas prices stable.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.09 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.43 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.25 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 1 cent from a week ago to $3.53 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.03 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.38 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.25 per gallon.