Cheaper oil keeps R.I. gas price below $3 per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has decreased 2 cents to $2.97 per gallon. That price is 16 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Last week, regional pump prices notched small gains for the first time in 12 weeks on the back of higher crude oil prices, which rose after reports of the conflict in the Middle East intensifying, the agency said. However oil prices have since settled lower amid reports that commodities traders increasingly think major oil infrastructure in Iran will not be impacted during the conflict. Cheaper oil is easing pressure on gasoline prices.

“Twenty-one states are averaging gasoline prices at or below $3 a gallon across the country as supply and production continue to outpace demand,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “If supply and demand were the only factors, retail pump prices would likely be lower, but geopolitical forces continue to inject some uncertainty into petroleum markets.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.67 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.70 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.50 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas fell by 1 cent, to $3.05 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.57 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.01 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.71 per gallon.