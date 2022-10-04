Checks starting for R.I. child tax rebate program

PROVIDENCE – The state has started sending out checks to low- and middle-income families as part of a tax rebate program approved in the fiscal 2023 budget.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a press conference on Monday announced the launch of the child tax rebates program, which will give one-time payments of $250 per child, up to three children, for eligible families.

The program, approved in the fiscal 2023 budget as one of many tax relief programs stemming from the state’s $900 million surplus, is expected to help 115,000 families. Residents with children and who earn up to $100,000, or $200,000 for joint filers, will automatically receive the checks through the R.I. Division of Taxation.

For more information or to track when the checks are being sent, visit https://tax.ri.gov/guidance/special-programs/2022-child-tax-rebates.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.