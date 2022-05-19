Chez Pascal property sold, new owner plans another restaurant

PROVIDENCE – The former restaurant property of Chez Pascal and The Wurst Kitchen in Providence recently sold for $850,000 after the former business owners announced plans late last year to move to Singapore for a culinary teaching opportunity.

The restaurant business, which closed in early April, and property at 960 Hope St. was bought by Jazzy’s Realty LLC, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the sellers, Hewtin’s Realty. Realty New England represented the buyers in the transaction.

The restaurant operators, Matt Gennuso and Kristin Gennuso, made a post on Instagram in December announcing their plans to sell the business, as they move to Singapore. Matt Gennuso said he’s pursuing a career in education as a culinary school faculty member teaching charcuterie.

Chez Pascal, which operated for 19 years, was a highly rated French restaurant, serving dishes such as duck confit, escargot and chorizo croquette. An in-store, homemade German sausage shop called The Wurst Kitchen, which originated as a local food truck, served up quick to-go orders from a built-in window and a lunch counter, with additional outdoor seating.

Jazzy’s Realty LLC is registered to Nestor Noriega, the chef and co-owner behind Emmily’s Family Style Restaurant & Grille in Johnston, which previously operated in North Providence for two years before moving in 2015 to its current location, which was the home of The Little Inn restaurant from 1967 through 2013.

It’s not clear exactly how the 960 Hope St. property will operate in the future, but it will be a restaurant, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

“The buyers plan to keep the site a restaurant, but the concept was not disclosed as of yet,” the real estate firm said.

