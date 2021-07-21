Child & Family to hold 155th Birthday Soirée

MIDDLETOWN – Child & Family, a nonprofit that helps local families cope with several complex social issues, will hold its 155th Birthday Soirée on Aug. 7 from 6-11 p.m. at Belle Mer in Newport.
The nonprofit said the event will celebrate the organization’s accomplishments and the efforts it made to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All funds raised at the soirée will support Child & Family’s programs, seniors and families, the organization said.
More information and tickets can be found at childandfamilyri155birthday.org.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.