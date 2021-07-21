Child & Family to hold 155th Birthday Soirée

MIDDLETOWN – Child & Family, a nonprofit that helps local families cope with several complex social issues, will hold its 155th Birthday Soirée on Aug. 7 from 6-11 p.m. at Belle Mer in Newport.

The nonprofit said the event will celebrate the organization’s accomplishments and the efforts it made to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All funds raised at the soirée will support Child & Family’s programs, seniors and families, the organization said.

More information and tickets can be found at childandfamilyri155birthday.org.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.