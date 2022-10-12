Child & Family to host annual Taste of Newport fundraiser

MIDDLETOWN – After a three-year hiatus, local social services nonprofit Child & Family will host its 39th annual Taste of Newport fundraising event in person on Oct. 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wyndham Newport Hotel.

The organization’s signature event comes back to being in person for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature offerings from the state’s top restaurants, caterers, beverage vendors and confectioners.

Child & Family also said there will also be an online silent auction running from Oct. 20-23. Proceeds from the event will benefit local families the organization supports in times of crisis. For additional information on the gala, visit Child & Family’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

