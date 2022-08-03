Child & Family’s annual Townsend Luncheon raises $75K

MIDDLETOWN – Child & Family’s eighth annual Townsend Luncheon held June 22 at OceanCliff Hotel in Newport raised more than $75,000 to benefit the local nonprofit’s programming.

The event was held for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Child & Family said the event highlighted the organization’s work providing continuous care for children and families across Rhode Island.

The donation total for Child & Family includes a $25,000 matching gift from The Aramli Foundation, the organization said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -