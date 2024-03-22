Christina Carlson promoted to Associate Principal at Union Studio Architecture & Community Design

Joining Union Studio more than 15 years ago with a strong background in traditional architecture, planning, and sustainability, Christina Carlson quickly established herself as a leader of the firm’s custom residential and community residential design. Her design skill, expansive knowledge of residential and mixed-use regulations, along with her expertise in all scales of residential work, have earned Union many regional and national awards. Christina currently leads several significant efforts including a custom waterfront home in Portsmouth, RI, and a complete mixed-use, main street development in Poughkeepsie, NY. As Associate Principal, Christina will be instrumental in growing Union’s residential studio and broadening our impact on projects that span from New England to the Midwest.