Christopher Yagoobian Promoted to Shareholder at Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.

Chris is a member of the firm’s litigation group. With his insightful legal analysis and practical approach, clients turn to Chris for his ability to solve complex and difficult disputes in a manner that makes both legal and business sense. Chris is an experienced litigator who has significant experience representing and advising energy transportation companies in all aspects of litigation and administrative proceedings involving catastrophic personal injury, property damage, and environmental impact claims. Chris received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Albany Law School and his B.A. from Hartwick College.